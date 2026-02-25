Stocks
VXZ

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond (VXZ) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 64.66

February 25, 2026 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond (BATS:VXZ) has been revised to $64.66 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of $55.92 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.29 to a high of $72.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.37% from the latest reported closing price of $54.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXZ is 0.02%, an increase of 60.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.16% to 479K shares. VXZ / iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond/Note Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VXZ is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 401K shares. No change in the last quarter.

One River Asset Management holds 54K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXZ by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond/Note-> Find out what the Options Markets think of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond/Note-> See our take on iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond/Note Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VXZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.