iPath Select MLP ETN (ATMP) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 46.88

The average one-year price target for iPath Select MLP ETN (BATS:ATMP) has been revised to $46.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $42.36 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.89 to a high of $55.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.75% from the latest reported closing price of $35.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Select MLP ETN. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATMP is 0.05%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 33,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 16,510K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,932K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 23.04% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 16,193K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,934K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%.

Exencial Wealth Advisors holds 221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 74K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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