IPAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.25, changing hands as low as $128.10 per share. Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $73.3469 per share, with $161.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.90.

