IP Strategy Holdings (IPST) Price Target Increased by 1,900.00% to 167.28

The average one-year price target for IP Strategy Holdings (NasdaqCM:IPST) has been revised to $167.28 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of $8.36 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $165.64 to a high of $172.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,212.48% from the latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in IP Strategy Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1,300.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrington Capital Management holds 414K shares representing 80.46% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 165K shares representing 32.18% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 58K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 28K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 13K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 268.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPST by 89.39% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.