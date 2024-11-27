News & Insights

IP Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

November 27, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has repurchased 815,000 ordinary shares as part of its extended share buyback program, reducing its total shares in circulation to 984,419,998. The shares were bought at an average price of 44.1782 pence each, a move aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure. This program could influence shareholder interest and market dynamics as IP Group continues managing its equity portfolio.

