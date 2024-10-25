IP Group’s Share Buyback Reduces Shares in Circulation

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has repurchased 170,106 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with purchase prices ranging between 46.00 and 47.30 pence per share. This move is intended to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue is now approximately 993.8 million.

