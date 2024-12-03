News & Insights

IP Group Strengthens Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has repurchased 700,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 44.5674 pence each and will be cancelled to reduce the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of IP Group’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing share dilution.

