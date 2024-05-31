News & Insights

IP Group plc Shares and Voting Rights Update

May 31, 2024 — 01:27 pm EDT

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has announced their month-end voting rights and capital, revealing a total of 1,063,188,005 shares issued with 33,730,632 shares held in treasury, resulting in 1,029,457,373 total voting rights. Shareholders may need to use this data to assess and notify any changes in their shareholding according to the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

