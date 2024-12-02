IP Group PLC Sees Notable Change in Voting Rights

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group PLC has seen a significant shift in its voting rights as Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited increased its stake, now holding 10.24% of the company. This change, effective from November 28, 2024, marks a notable move in the financial landscape for IP Group, signaling potential strategic shifts.

