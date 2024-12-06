IP Group plc Bolsters Buyback Programme

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.
IP Group plc has announced the purchase of 492,993 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with prices ranging from 47.80 to 48.10 pence per share. This move is part of a strategy to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Following this transaction, the company’s total shares in issue stand at 980,423,212.
