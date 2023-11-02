IP Group (IPO) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 134.13

The average one-year price target for IP Group (IPO) has been revised to 134.13 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 120.02 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 139.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 144.76% from the latest reported closing price of 54.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in IP Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPO is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.83% to 78,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 14,546K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,786K shares, representing a decrease of 42.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPO by 29.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,010K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,712K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,403K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPO by 5.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,313K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPO by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 5,294K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,203K shares, representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPO by 9.67% over the last quarter.

