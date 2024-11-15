IP Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has announced the repurchase of 339,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the highest price paid per share being 46.30 GBp. This move aims to reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. The company plans to continue this program, signaling confidence in its financial strength.

