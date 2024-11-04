News & Insights

IP Group Enhances Share Value with Buyback Strategy

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has repurchased 265,000 of its own shares at an average price of 45.9027 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is intended to reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value for remaining shareholders. The company plans to continue the buyback initiative and will update the market on future transactions.

