IP Group Boosts Share Value with Buyback Initiative

November 05, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has executed a share buyback program, repurchasing 262,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The buyback was facilitated by Deutsche Numis, with shares purchased at an average price of 45.5647 pence.

