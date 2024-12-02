News & Insights

Stocks

IP Group Announces Current Share and Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IP Group plc has disclosed that it currently has 982,639,998 shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury, resulting in an equal number of voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their interests in the company’s share capital in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:IPO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPZYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.