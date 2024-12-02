IP Group Announces Current Share and Voting Rights

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.
IP Group plc has disclosed that it currently has 982,639,998 shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury, resulting in an equal number of voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their interests in the company’s share capital in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.
