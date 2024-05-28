IP Group Advances Share Buyback Program

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, repurchasing 18,156 ordinary shares at prices between 53.80 and 53.90 GBp. The shares acquired will be held in treasury, with the total number of shares in issue now standing at 1,063,188,005, which includes those held in treasury. Further share buyback transactions will be announced as they occur, in line with regulatory requirements.

