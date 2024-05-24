IP Group Advances Share Buyback Program

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, acquiring 61,131 ordinary shares at prices between 51.30 to 51.90 GBp per share. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares with voting rights to 1,030,003,605. The company will continue to announce further purchases as part of the ongoing buyback initiative.

