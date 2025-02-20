IP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/24/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/24/25, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4625, payable on 3/17/25. As a percentage of IP's recent stock price of $57.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of International Paper Co to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when IP shares open for trading on 2/24/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IP's low point in its 52 week range is $33.16 per share, with $60.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.91.

In Thursday trading, International Paper Co shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

