IP Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Sales Beat and Rise Y/Y

International Paper Company IP has reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of eight cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 28 cents.

The company announced plans to separate its PS North America and PS EMEA operations into two independent, publicly traded companies. The transaction is intended to create two scaled regional leaders in packaging solutions, each supported by dedicated management teams, distinct business models and attractive financial profiles. It is expected to be completed within 12–15 months, subject to customary closing conditions.

Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of $4.48 per share against earnings of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales were $6 billion in the quarter under review, up 53% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.88 billion.

The cost of sales was $4.12 billion in the quarter under review, up 49% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.88 billion. Gross profit rose 63% year over year to $1.88 billion. The gross margin came in at 31.4% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 29.5%.

Selling and administrative costs were $545 million, which increased 13% from $481 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating loss in the quarter was $43 million against an adjusted operating profit of $135 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

IP’s Segment Performances in Q4

On Jan. 31, 2025, International Paper completed the acquisition of DS Smith, forming a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions with a focus on the North America and EMEA markets.

On Jan. 23, 2026, International Paper completed the sale of its Global Cellulose Fibers business for $1.5 billion to American Industrial Partners.

The company reported financial results in two segments — Packaging Solutions North America and Packaging Solutions EMEA.

Packaging Solutions North America: The segment’s sales were $3.7 billion, up 5% from the prior-year figure. Our projection for the segment’s sales was $3.8 billion. The company reported an operating profit of $319 million compared with an operating profit of $228 million in the prior-year quarter. Our projection for the segment was $355 million.

Packaging Solutions EMEA: The segment’s sales were $2.3 billion, up from the last-year figure of $0.36 billion. Our expectation for the segment’s sales was $2.25 billion. The segment reported an operating loss of $223 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating profit of $19 million. Our projection for the segment was a loss of $16 million.

International Paper’s Cash & Debt Position

Cash and temporary investments aggregated around $1.14 billion at the end of 2025 compared with $1.06 billion at the end of 2024.



At the end of 2025, IP’s long-term debt was $8.8 billion, higher than $5.36 billion as of 2024-end. Cash flow from operating activities was $1.7 billion in 2025 compared with $1.68 billion in 2024.

International Paper’s FY25 Performance

International Paper reported an adjusted loss of 43 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 23 cents. IP had reported earnings of $1.33 per share in 2024.

Net sales were $23.6 billion in the quarter for the year, up 49% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.7 billion.

IP’s Expectations for 2026

The company expects adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations at $3.5-$3.7 billion for 2026. The expectation for the first quarter is at $0.74-$0.76 billion

IP Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 28.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.9% decline.

International Paper’s Zacks Rank

IP currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Performances of a Packaging Stock this Quarter

