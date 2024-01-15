Iowa's Icy Caucus Night: Trump Front-Runner In High-Stakes Republican Race

Monday night’s caucuses in Iowa mark the kick-off of the Republican nominating process, with voters participating after extensive campaigning. Key figures include former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, all engaging in last-minute appeals before the 7 p.m. Central time at which the caucus will convene.

Iowa Caucus Mechanics Explained: The caucus process, as Maegan Vazquez from the Washington Post reports, involves Iowa Republican voters gathering at local precincts, undergoing procedural activities, listening to campaign speeches and casting ballots for their preferred presidential candidate. The process, starting at 7 p.m. Central, is expected to be swift, with vote counting and announcements happening in real-time.

Extreme Weather In Iowa: Trump is the front-runner, but the severe cold could influence turnout, thereby affecting the tight race between Haley and DeSantis for second replace. Reuters reports a significant weather advisory: “Over 95 million citizens are within a Wind Chill Warning, Advisory, or Watch as of midnight tonight.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Des Moines forecasts persistent frigid conditions in Iowa, with wind chills around negative 40 Fahrenheit “at least into Tuesday.”

Impact of Weather On Voter Turnout: CNN cited Iowa Republican strategist David Kochel‘s initial estimate of 150,000 caucus participants. Given the extreme cold, he now anticipates a lower turnout, noting the conditions as “painful” and “dangerous,” particularly in rural areas with slower emergency response times. Kochel suggests that the caucuses may yield unexpected results.

Cold Weather Campaign Strategies: Dan Scavino Jr., Trump’s senior adviser, tweeted an image of Trump in a winter coat, captioned: “Soon, Iowa.”

You can find your CAUCUS VOTING location at: https://t.co/rCuNO9PA3Q. pic.twitter.com/V1u0voKQl8

— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 15, 2024

DeSantis‘s campaign, adapting to the challenging weather conditions in Iowa, announced a significant offer to assist caucus-goers. the campaign has arranged for transportation services to facilitate voter participation in the caucuses. The transport services, encompassing a fleet of trucks, vans and SUVs, will be operated by the campaign team, volunteers and numerous precinct captains, exceeding 1,700 in number.

Haley‘s recent Iowa ad takes a direct stance against both Trump and President Joe Biden, criticizing them for being “consumed by chaos, negativity and grievances of the past.”

Haley, despite her previous position under Trump, declared she would pardon him if he is convicted of federal crimes.

DeSantis said in an interview with CBS: “Donald Trump is focused on his issues. I’m focused on your issues and your family’s issues. It’s not about me, it’s about the future of the country.”

Donald Trump is focused on his issues.I'm focused on your issues and your family's issues. It's not about me, it's about the future of the country. pic.twitter.com/ol6bQ49P3X

— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 15, 2024

Entrepreneur’s Perspective In Politics Ramaswamy emphasized his non-political background, stating on X, “I'm a businessman, not a politician,” highlighting his immigrant parents’ journey and his success in founding multibillion-dollar companies.

“For a long time, we conservatives have been running *from* something. Now is our moment to start running *to* something. To our vision of what it means to be an American,” Ramaswamy said.

The entrepreneur also tweeted about being overlooked in a Fox News studio in Des Moines, stating, “they forgot one candidate tonight. I'll trust them to fix it.” Elon Musk engaged with this tweet, asking if Fox News fixed the situation. This interaction highlights issues of media coverage in politics, gaining attention due to Musk’s high-profile status.

I was in the Fox News studio in Des Moines this morning and noticed something interesting: they forgot one candidate tonight. I'll trust them to fix it. pic.twitter.com/AeCyCAobAE

— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 15, 2024

Iowa Caucus Predictions: Current forecasts indicate Trump’s strong lead in Iowa, with DeSantis and Haley vying for second place. In New Hampshire, Haley appears as Trump’s primary challenger. While strategists largely expect Trump’s victory in both states, the margins and order of finish remain critical factors to observe.

Recent data from a FiveThirtyEight survey focusing on the Iowa race reveals Trump in the lead with 52.7%. He is followed by Haley at 18.7%, DeSantis with 15.8% and Ramaswamy at 6.4%. This poll provides a snapshot of the current standings among the candidates in Iowa’s political landscape.

Political betting website PredictIt is currently showing a significantly high probability of Trump winning the Iowa Republican caucuses. In this prediction market, the “Yes” contract for a Trump victory is trading at a notable 96 cents per dollar. This pricing implies that if Trump wins, traders who have purchased this contract at 96 cents will gain a modest 4 cent profit per share. This high cost reflects strong market confidence in Trump’s success in the caucus.

In contrast, the odds for Trump’s primary contenders are much lower. DeSantis’ victory is valued at just 7 cents to the dollar, indicating a much lower perceived chance of winning. Similarly, Ramaswamy’s victory stands at 2 cents and Haley’s prospects are priced even lower at 1 cent.

Read now: Trump Calls Out Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘Deceitful Campaign Tricks’ Disguised As ‘Support’

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.