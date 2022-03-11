Commodities

Iowa reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial egg-laying chickens

Iowa reported an outbreak of highly lethal bird flu in a commercial flock of egg-laying chickens on Friday, raising the risk for further infections in the top U.S. egg-producing state.

Iowa was already facing restrictions on exports of poultry products after a commercial turkey flock tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

In 2015, Iowa was at the center of the biggest-ever U.S. outbreak of avian flu, which killed about 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.

