Iowa Might Blindside Markets
(Washington)
The Iowa caucus kicks off today and do not be surprised if market get blindsided by the results. Bernie Sanders holds a solid lead in Iowa and he is likely to win the day in the state. That said, markets have been dismissive of Bernie for a long time, and it seems quietly realistic that despite all the predictions of him winning, him actually doing so might spook investors.
FINSUM: We would not be surprised at all if we saw a mini “Bernie correction” when Iowa results come out.
- stocks
- sanders
- Iowa caucus
- 2020
- election
- Trump
- democrats
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.