Iowa corn crop prospects below average; soy pod counts above average -tour

ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Iowa's corn yield prospects are lower than a year ago and below the three-year average, but soybean pod counts are higher than average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Thursday.

Corn yields in the top U.S. producing state were projected at 182.80 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Crop Tour said, slightly below the 2022 crop tour average of 183.81 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 184.13 bpa.

Corn prices have slumped on expectations of a large U.S. crop and weak demand, though poor yield results from some areas of the Midwest have surprised some tour scouts and severe heat this week has stressed the crop.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the number of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Iowa at an average of 1,190.41 pods. That is up from last year's average of 1,174.43 pods in the No. 2 soy producing state and above the three-year average of 1,179.51 pods.

(Reporting by Karl Plume and Karen Braun; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.