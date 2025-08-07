Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 93%

Key Points Revenue nearly doubled year over year, increasing by 93% on a GAAP basis compared to Q2 2024. However, revenue missed analyst expectations by 10.6% (GAAP), coming in at $60.0 million (GAAP).

The net loss per share (GAAP) was $0.33, larger than the $0.28 GAAP loss per share estimated by analysts.

Amtagvi product sales drove growth, but high costs led to thin margins and a continued net loss (GAAP).

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA), a biotechnology company specializing in cell therapies for solid tumors, reported GAAP earnings on August 7, 2025. The standout news was a 93% year-over-year GAAP revenue growth compared to Q2 2024, driven by its Amtagvi T cell therapy, but both GAAP revenue and earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue (GAAP) reached $60.0 million compared to the $67.1 million consensus, while the loss per share of $0.33 (GAAP) was deeper than the projected $0.28 loss. Higher costs, particularly in manufacturing and research and development, contributed to a larger net loss. Despite the revenue miss on a GAAP basis, the company demonstrated ongoing uptake for its core product and maintained its full-year financial guidance, reflecting steady operational progress in a pivotal launch year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.33) $(0.28) $(0.34) -2.9 % Revenue (GAAP) $60.0 million $67.1 million $31.1 million 93 % Cost of Sales $56.7 million $31.4 million 81 % increase Research and Development Expense $79.4 million $62.1 million 28 % Selling, General & Administrative Expense $37.7 million $39.6 million (-4.8 %)

About Iovance Biotherapeutics and Its Strategic Focus

Iovance Biotherapeutics develops cell-based immunotherapies, with a focus on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) products for people with advanced cancers. Its core therapy is Amtagvi, a T cell therapy for advanced melanoma that became the first of its kind to earn regulatory approval for solid tumors.

Recently, the company’s priorities have included broadening access to Amtagvi in the U.S, scaling manufacturing capacity, and seeking regulatory pathways abroad. The main drivers of success are effective uptake at treatment centers, efficient manufacturing, robust clinical data, and protection for the TIL therapy intellectual property portfolio. Expanding into new indications and international markets is also central as Iovance aims to build long-term growth beyond its initial melanoma approval.

Quarter Highlights: Product Uptake, Costs, and Global Moves

The second quarter was marked by continued adoption of Amtagvi in the U.S, with GAAP revenue of $60.0 million, representing a 93% increase year-over-year compared to Q2 2024 as over 100 patients received treatment with Amtagvi. Amtagvi accounted for $54.1 million in GAAP sales, up sharply from $12.8 million in Q2 2024. This surge shows the commercial momentum following its launch, even as full results missed estimates. Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product used with Amtagvi and in research, brought in $5.9 million in product revenue. -- reflecting a decline compared to $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 as inventory cycles and the shift to its supporting role continued.

The network of authorized treatment centers (ATCs) reached over 80 in 35 states, covering the vast majority of U.S. patients living within a 200-mile radius. The company has prioritized both academic and large community practices, aiming to push adoption deeper into the market. The company also reported that “the physician-assessed objective response rate (ORR) was 48.8%” among patients treated with commercial Amtagvi. The ORR is a metric used to gauge the percentage of patients whose cancer shrinks or disappears after treatment, providing an indicator of product effectiveness in both trials and real-world settings. In earlier lines of therapy, the objective response rate (ORR) was 60.9% (14/23) in third-line or earlier patients treated with commercial Amtagvi.

Manufacturing capabilities, a key operational focus, saw improvements in turnaround time, with the company dropping its average end-to-end process to about 33 days. This metric tracks how quickly a patient’s cells can be processed and returned for therapy -- vital for commercial scale and patient access. Management also addressed prior period manufacturing challenges, noting a rebound in success rates and a consistent experience compared to earlier clinical production.

International expansion had mixed results during the quarter. Canada appeared close to approving Amtagvi, while the UK, Australia, and Switzerland saw regulatory progress. However, the company withdrew its marketing application with the European regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), citing the need for a new strategy. This adds uncertainty to the near-term outlook in the EU market, though efforts to serve patients in other regions remain active.

Cost control and restructuring efforts also shaped operating results. Total cost of sales (GAAP) jumped 81% compared to Q2 2024, driven by period costs related to manufacturing and patient drop-off, as well as non-cash expenses such as amortization. Research and development spending rose 28%. A workforce reduction of approximately 19% was announced for Q3 2025, expected to result in more than $100 million in annual cost savings starting in Q4 2025. The company stated this would extend its available cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2026, based on its current cash position and anticipated product revenue, with net cash burn for the next four quarters through Q2 2026 projected at below $245 million, excluding one-time restructuring costs.

There were no material dividends declared or changed during the period. IOVA does not currently pay a dividend.

Pipeline, Intellectual Property, and Clinical Progress

Beyond the initial melanoma market, Iovance committed to advance its pipeline. Data from the ongoing TILVANCE-301 Phase 3 trial in frontline advanced melanoma and the IOV-LUN-202 Phase 2 study in non-small cell lung cancer are expected in the second half of 2025. It also reported that its cumulative patent portfolio now covers about 280 granted or allowed U.S. and international patents and patent rights, supporting exclusivity for Amtagvi through at least 2042.

These development activities are positioned to support broader approvals, target more patient groups, and maintain a lead against potential competitors. Such pipeline progress and intellectual property strategy are fundamental to the company’s long-term market opportunity as it transitions from a single-commercial-product business toward a portfolio approach.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management maintained its total product revenue guidance for FY2025 in the range of $250 million to $300 million, supported by expected continued growth in ATC adoption and momentum from community practices. Gross margins are expected to rise as manufacturing utilization improves, with management stating that margins should increase through near-term optimization of manufacturing capacity utilization over the next several years. The projected cash position -- $307.1 million as of June 30, 2025 -- is expected to carry operations into the fourth quarter of 2026, with cost savings measures beginning to take effect later in Q4 2025.

No new or revised forward guidance on profitability or earnings per share was provided. Management reiterated full-year total product revenue guidance of $250 million to $300 million. and described ongoing priorities in cost optimization, pipeline execution, andglobal marketexpansion. Investors may want to follow further progress on manufacturing margin improvements, international approvals, and the execution of cost reductions as the company scales its new product in a competitive field.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iovance Biotherapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.