Iovance (IOVA) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Sales Lag Estimates

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA incurred a loss of 42 cents per share in first-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 45 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 50 cents.

During the quarter, the company generated total revenues of $0.7 million — entirely from product sales of its recently-acquired interleukin-2 (IL-2) product Proleukin (aldesleukin). The reported sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 million. In the year-ago quarter, Iovance did not record any revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Following the completion of worldwide rights to Proleukin from U.K.-based Clinigen Limited in May 2023, Iovance is now a commercial-stage company. The FDA approved Proleukin to treat two cancer indications in adults — metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) and metastatic melanoma.

The reported Proleukin sales of $0.7 million also missed our model estimates of $3 million.

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $79.8 million, down 4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The downside was primarily caused by the transition to commercial Amtagvi manufacturing during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose 12% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $31.4 million. The upside can be attributed to an increase in headcount and other related costs.

The company had $362.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $346.3 million on Dec 31, 2023. This rise in cash balance is due to the closing of public offering in February where IOVA raised net proceeds of around $197 million. Management expects this cash balance, plus anticipated product revenues, to fund the company’s current and planned operations into second-half 2025.

2024 Guidance

Management expects cash burn for the year to be in the range of $320-$340 million, excluding one-time expenses. It also expects to generate significant revenues from Amtagvi sales, commencing from second-half 2024.

Recent Updates

In February, Iovance received accelerated approval from the FDA for TIL therapy Amtagvi (lifileucel) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced melanoma, which progressed on or after prior anti-PD-1/L1 and targeted therapy.

Following the nod, Amtagvi is the first and the only one-time T-cell therapy to be approved by the FDA for a solid tumor cancer and also the first treatment option in this melanoma indication. The drug has also been added as a preferred second-line or subsequent therapy in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for the treatment of cutaneous melanoma.

During the quarter, Iovance did not generate any revenues from Amtagvi sales. While the commercial launch is still underway, the company did provide an update on the patient demand for the drug. Iovance stated that more than 100 patients have enrolled for Amtagvi across more than 40 authorized treatment centers (ATCs).

Management also claimed that it has experienced demand for the therapy growing every month since approval. In fact, it expects this demand to increase further throughout the year, driven by patient enrollments. During the conference call, CEO Fred Vogt mentioned that more than 60 additional patients have been identified at ATCs and are expected to enroll soon.

Iovance only had 30 ATCs onboard when Amtagvi was approved. Being the key driver of demand and patient enrolments for Amtagvi, management is focused on onboarding more ATCs. While the company is on track to onboard nearly 50 ATCs by this month’s end, it expects to close the year with at least 70 ATCs.

Iovance’s shares were up 6% in after-market trading on Thursday, likely driven by these encouraging commercial updates for Amtagvi. Year to date, the stock has surged 65.4% against the industry’s 6.3% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regulatory applications for Amtagvi in melanoma indication in Europe and Canada are expected to be filed later this year.Filings in Australia and additional countries with significant populations of advanced melanoma patients are expected next year.

The company is also evaluating Amtagvi, combined with Merck’s PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda, in the phase III TILVANCE-301 study as a potential treatment for frontline advanced melanoma. This study will also serve as a confirmatory study for the drug in the approved indication.

Management is also on track to start a mid-stage study evaluating Amtagvi in advanced endometrial cancer patients in second-quarter 2024. The drug is already being evaluated in the phase II C-145-04 study in cervical cancer indication.

