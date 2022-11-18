Markets
IOVA

Iovance Declines Following FDA Feedback On Its Melanoma Drug Lifileucel

November 18, 2022 — 10:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) are down more than 14% Friday morning after the company said it received feedback from the Food and Drug Administration on the rolling Biologics License Application for Lifileucel, the company's investigational drug for melanoma.

The company said that as part of an amendment to the ongoing investigational new drug application submitted during the third quarter of 2022, it received recent FDA feedback regarding supplemental assay validation information and comparability data for lifileucel.

Iovance will address these FDA comments promptly and will now complete its rolling BLA submission during the first quarter of 2023, the company added.

IOVA, currently at $6.07, has traded in the range of $5.43-$20.60 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IOVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.