Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock (IOVA) Opinions on FDA Competitor Rejection

Recent discussions on X about Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) have been buzzing with activity following news of a competitor's setback. Posts on the platform highlight a significant stock price surge, with many pointing to the FDA's rejection of a rival melanoma therapy as a key driver, reducing near-term competition for Iovance’s own treatment. The conversation reflects a renewed focus on the company’s potential in the cell therapy space, with some users expressing optimism about upcoming regulatory approvals and earnings reports.

This spike in interest has also sparked debates over the sustainability of the rally, as some on X question whether the momentum can hold. There’s a palpable excitement among certain participants who see this as a pivotal moment for Iovance to solidify its market position. The dynamic nature of these discussions underscores the high stakes in the biotech sector, keeping the ticker in sharp focus.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Insider Trading Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL GORDON KIRBY (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $55,200

RAJ K. PURI (Chief Regulatory Officer) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $9,743

Iovance Biotherapeutics Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOVA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mara Goldstein from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 03/03/2025

