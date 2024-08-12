Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.57, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 5.39% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $29.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Iovance Biotherapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $19.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $23.00 $25.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Iovance Biotherapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Iovance Biotherapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Iovance Biotherapeutics: A Closer Look

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Iovance Biotherapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12969.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Iovance Biotherapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -312.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iovance Biotherapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Iovance Biotherapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

