Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Up On News Of Director Buying More Shares

(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade on reports that its independent director Wayne Rothbaum bought 28 percent more shares at an average price of $5.30 and at a cost of $27 million. Earlier, he made a $65 million purchase.

Currently, shares are at $5.89, up 11.67 percent from the previous close of $5.27 on a volume of 9,812,430.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.