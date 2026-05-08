Iovance Biotherapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $71 million, up roughly 45% year-over-year, as the company pointed to rising demand for its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy AMTAGVI and expanding commercial execution. Management also reiterated that recent manufacturing upgrades are complete and said it expects gross margins to improve through the remainder of 2026 as one-time costs roll off and in-house production scales.

Revenue growth driven by AMTAGVI demand

Interim CEO and President Dr. Frederick Vogt said the company is executing across “four pillars: curative platform potential, commercial execution, technology extension, and fully owned manufacturing,” adding that the first quarter included AMTAGVI adoption gains, pipeline progress, and cost streamlining.

Chief Financial Officer Corleen Roche said AMTAGVI revenue was $60 million in the quarter, an increase of 38% year-over-year and the company’s second-highest quarterly AMTAGVI revenue to date. Proleukin contributed $11 million, which Roche said “nearly doubled from the year ago period on higher AMTAGVI adoption.” Roche also highlighted that “gross to net impact remains extraordinary and consistent with past quarters at less than 2%.”

Manufacturing upgrades and margin outlook

Vogt said Iovance managed through a temporary capacity reduction tied to maintenance upgrades at its internal manufacturing facility, the Iovance Cell Therapy Center (ICTC). “Since resuming full production, AMTAGVI is now exclusively manufactured in-house,” he said, adding that the company’s modular facility is intended to provide uninterrupted supply while supporting demand and scale.

Roche reported first-quarter gross margin of about 41%, saying it “absorbed one-time non-recurring costs related to our facility upgrades.” She said margin should trend higher for the rest of 2026, excluding one-time items, as Iovance operates its in-house capabilities more efficiently.

Asked whether second-quarter gross margins could exceed the 50% level posted in the fourth quarter of 2025, Vogt said the company could not yet provide a precise figure but expects margins to “trend upwards throughout the year,” depending on product mix and other factors. Roche added that the one-time upgrade-related costs “should not happen again” and pointed to economies of scale and targeted operational excellence projects within the plant.

2026 guidance raised by strong referral and enrollment trends

Management issued second-quarter and full-year 2026 revenue guidance that reflects what Vogt called “all-time high” AMTAGVI enrollment and referral trends.

Second-quarter 2026 total revenue: $86 million to $88 million

$86 million to $88 million Second-quarter 2026 AMTAGVI revenue: $79 million to $81 million

$79 million to $81 million Full-year 2026 total revenue (AMTAGVI and Proleukin): $350 million to $370 million

Vogt said the second-quarter AMTAGVI outlook implies roughly a 23% increase over the company’s highest quarterly AMTAGVI revenue to date (fourth quarter of last year). He also said that over time the company projects “a $1-billion peak sales trajectory for AMTAGVI and Proleukin in the U.S.”

In Q&A, Vogt said the company is “highly confident” in meeting guidance and cited improved visibility into authorized treatment center (ATC) performance and manufacturing execution. Dan Kirby, Chief Commercial Officer, added that the company now has a better handle on variables such as seasonality and expects the second half of the year to be strong as new ATCs contribute and existing centers grow.

Commercial execution: ATC network expansion and earlier referrals

Kirby said demand increased throughout the first quarter, calling March the company’s “largest month ever” for reported AMTAGVI revenue. He said the second quarter is off to a “very strong start,” supporting management’s expectation for the best AMTAGVI quarter to date.

Kirby outlined three commercial priorities:

Expanding the ATC network, with a growing mix of community sites alongside academic centers.

Driving earlier referrals in the treatment cycle, supported by “real-world evidence” and “five-year durability data,” which Kirby said have helped educate physicians.

Increasing awareness among target physicians; Kirby said market research showed awareness rose to 70% from 50% over the last six months.

On Proleukin, Kirby said first-quarter sales were down sequentially due to wholesale buying patterns but up substantially year-over-year as all three wholesalers ordered. He said the company expects Proleukin to “stabilize and grow throughout the year with increasing AMTAGVI demand.”

Kirby also described progress outside the U.S., noting that after AMTAGVI approval in Canada, the first ex-U.S. treatment center has been authorized to support international private-pay patients while reimbursement discussions continue with the Canadian government. He said regulatory decisions are anticipated in Australia in the first half of the year and in Switzerland next year.

Pipeline updates: endometrial cancer data and next registrational efforts

Vogt highlighted what the company described as early phase II results in metastatic serous endometrial cancer, reporting a confirmed objective response rate of 40% and a 100% disease control rate in the first five patients. He characterized the disease as difficult to treat and said Iovance plans to engage with the FDA to pursue an expedited approval pathway.

Chief Medical Officer Friedrich Graf Finckenstein, who is set to retire in June, said second-line treatment options are limited for endometrial cancer patients following checkpoint inhibitors moving into frontline therapy. He said response rates with second-line chemotherapy are typically below 10% to 15% and called the new results “really important,” noting the potential for immunotherapy responses that are differentiated from chemotherapy in durability.

Vogt said the company is also pursuing additional registrational trials and new indications, including:

TILVANCE-301 in advanced frontline melanoma, which he said is enrolling globally and is designed to support discussions with FDA on confirming AMTAGVI’s approval and pursuing additional approval.

in advanced frontline melanoma, which he said is enrolling globally and is designed to support discussions with FDA on confirming AMTAGVI’s approval and pursuing additional approval. Non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer , where lifileucel has FDA Fast Track designation; Vogt said the company plans to complete enrollment and provide a clinical update this year, targeting accelerated approval and a U.S. launch in the second half of 2027.

, where lifileucel has FDA Fast Track designation; Vogt said the company plans to complete enrollment and provide a clinical update this year, targeting accelerated approval and a U.S. launch in the second half of 2027. Soft tissue sarcoma, where the registrational study IOV-SAR-201 is expected to begin enrollment in the third quarter of 2026 in refractory undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and dedifferentiated liposarcoma; Vogt said the company plans to engage FDA “soon on a path to Accelerated Approval.”

On timing for lung cancer data disclosure, Vogt said the company plans a 2026 medical meeting disclosure but did not provide additional specifics beyond referencing a prior November press release as indicative of what the company is targeting.

Vogt also discussed next-generation programs, including an IND submission for IOV-5001 (an IL-12 tethered TIL therapy) with a phase I/II trial expected to begin in the second half of 2026, a phase I safety cohort for IOV-3001 (an IL-2 product), and ongoing enrollment for IOV-4001 (a PD-1 inactivated TIL therapy) initially in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

Roche said Iovance ended the quarter with approximately $319 million in cash and equivalents and expects, based on cost management and discipline, to fund operations into 2028. Vogt said the company is focused on reaching break-even and “ending dilution,” describing the at-the-market equity program as a tool used “as needed to sort of top up,” while the company continues to explore non-dilutive options.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance's pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance's TIL platform harnesses a patient's own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

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