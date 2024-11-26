Iovance Biotherapeutics promotes Raj Puri to chief regulatory officer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) announced that Raj Puri has been promoted to the newly created role of chief regulatory officer. Puri joined Iovance in March 2022 as executive VP, regulatory strategy and translational medicine.

