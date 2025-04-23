Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Pre-Clinical and Five-Year Outcomes Data at 2025 AACR and ASCO Annual Meetings

Iovance Biotherapeutics will present new therapies and clinical data at the AACR and ASCO Annual Meetings in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present pre-clinical data for its innovatively engineered TIL therapy, IOV-5001, at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting. In addition, Iovance will share five-year outcome data from the C-144-01 study involving lifileucel for advanced melanoma, as well as a poster detailing a Phase 2 study design for lifileucel in frontline non-small cell lung cancer, at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting. The company will also host a panel discussion featuring melanoma experts during the ASCO event. Iovance aims to lead in developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies to enhance cancer treatment outcomes. The press release includes a cautionary note on forward-looking statements and potential risks related to various aspects of their business.

Potential Positives

The presentation of pre-clinical data for IOV-5001 at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting highlights the company's commitment to innovation in cancer therapies.

Five-year outcomes data from the C-144-01 study of lifileucel will be presented, providing significant insights into the long-term efficacy of the therapy in advanced melanoma.

The company is set to host a panel discussion featuring key opinion leaders in melanoma, enhancing its visibility and positioning in the oncology community.

The Iovance TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors, reinforcing the potential impact of its therapies on cancer treatment.

Potential Negatives

The emphasis on "forward-looking statements" indicates a significant degree of uncertainty regarding future performance and outcomes, which may concern investors.

The potential risks related to regulatory approvals and the commercialization of products suggest that the company may face challenges in bringing therapies to market, impacting revenue potential.

There are substantial risks related to manufacturing capabilities and the successful integration of recent acquisitions, which could adversely affect the company's operational effectiveness and financial results.

FAQ

What is IOV-5001?

IOV-5001 is a genetically engineered interleukin-12 tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy designed to enhance antitumor efficacy.

When will Iovance present its clinical data?

Iovance will present pre-clinical data at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting and five-year outcomes at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Where can I watch the Iovance panel discussion?

The Iovance panel discussion will be available via a live webcast on their website in the Investors section.

What is the C-144-01 study?

The C-144-01 study evaluates lifileucel monotherapy outcomes in patients with advanced melanoma over a five-year period.

What is the focus of Iovance Biotherapeutics?

Iovance Biotherapeutics focuses on innovating and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for various cancers.

Full Release



SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer, announced that pre-clinical data for IOV-5001, a genetically engineered, inducible, and tethered interleukin-12 (IL-12) TIL cell therapy, will be presented at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting. In addition, five-year outcomes data from the C-144-01 study of lifileucel monotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma, and a poster on study design for lifileucel in frontline advanced non-small cell lung cancer, will be presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.







2025 AACR Annual Meeting, April 25-30, 2025, Chicago, IL









Poster: IOV-5001, autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes armored with inducible membrane-tethered interleukin-12, shows enhanced antitumor efficacy with an improved cellular state (



Abstract 4863



)





Session: Immune Fitness and Metabolic Regulation of Cancer Immunity, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CDT







Poster: IOV-5001, autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes armored with inducible membrane-tethered interleukin-12, shows enhanced antitumor efficacy with an improved cellular state ( Abstract 4863 )







2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 30-June 3, 2025, Chicago, IL









Rapid Oral Presentation: Lifileucel in patients with advanced melanoma: 5-year outcomes of the C-144-01 study (Abstract 9515)





Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers, Monday, June 2, 2025, 9:45 am – 11:15 am CDT







Rapid Oral Presentation: Lifileucel in patients with advanced melanoma: 5-year outcomes of the C-144-01 study (Abstract 9515)



Trial-in-Progress Poster: Phase 2, multicenter study of the lifileucel regimen and pembrolizumab after frontline platinum-doublet chemotherapy and pembrolizumab in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (Abstract 133A)





Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic, Saturday, May 31, 2025, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm CDT







Trial-in-Progress Poster: Phase 2, multicenter study of the lifileucel regimen and pembrolizumab after frontline platinum-doublet chemotherapy and pembrolizumab in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (Abstract 133A)



Iovance will host a panel discussion on the evening of Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 6 pm CDT (7 pm EDT) featuring key opinion leaders in melanoma. The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.iovance.com.













About









Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.









Iovance Biotherapeutics



, Inc. aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. The



Iovance TIL platform



has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. Iovance’s Amtagvi



®



is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, that may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit



www.iovance.com



.





Amtagvi® and its accompanying design marks, Proleukin



®



, Iovance



®



, and IovanceCares™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in our business: the risks related to our ability to successfully commercialize our products, including Amtagvi, for which we have obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval, and Proleukin, for which we have obtained FDA and European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) approval; the risk that the EMA or other ex-U.S. regulatory authorities may not approve or may delay approval for our marketing authorization application submission for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma; the acceptance by the market of our products, including Amtagvi and Proleukin, and their potential pricing and/or reimbursement by payors, if approved (in the case of our product candidates), in the U.S. and other international markets and whether such acceptance is sufficient to support continued commercialization or development of our products, including Amtagvi and Proleukin, or product candidates, respectively; future competitive or other market factors may adversely affect the commercial potential for Amtagvi or Proleukin; the risk regarding our ability or inability to manufacture our therapies using third party manufacturers or at our own facility, including our ability to increase manufacturing capacity at such third party manufacturers and our own facility, may adversely affect our commercial launch; the results of clinical trials with collaborators using different manufacturing processes may not be reflected in our sponsored trials; the risk regarding the successful integration of the recent Proleukin acquisition; the risk that the successful development or commercialization of our products, including Amtagvi and Proleukin, may not generate sufficient revenue from product sales, and we may not become profitable in the near term, or at all; the risks related to the timing of and our ability to successfully develop, submit, obtain, or maintain FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates; whether clinical trial results from our pivotal studies and cohorts, and meetings with the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities may support registrational studies and subsequent approvals by the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities, including the risk that the planned single arm Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 trial may not support registration; preliminary and interim clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, from ongoing clinical trials or cohorts may not be reflected in the final analyses of our ongoing clinical trials or subgroups within these trials or in other prior trials or cohorts; the risk that enrollment may need to be adjusted for our trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the risk that the changing landscape of care for cervical cancer patients may impact our clinical trials in this indication; the risk that we may be required to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing or future clinical trials based on feedback from the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities; the risk that our interpretation of the results of our clinical trials or communications with the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities may differ from the interpretation of such results or communications by such regulatory authorities (including from our prior meetings with the FDA regarding our non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials); the risk that clinical data from ongoing clinical trials of Amtagvi will not continue or be repeated in ongoing or planned clinical trials or may not support regulatory approval or renewal of authorization; the risk that unanticipated expenses may decrease our estimated cash balances and forecasts and increase our estimated capital requirements; the risk that we may not be able to recognize revenue for our products; the risk that Proleukin revenues may not continue to serve as a leading indicator for Amtagvi revenues; the risks regarding our anticipated operating and financial performance, including our financial guidance and projections; the effects of global pandemic; the effects of global and domestic geopolitical factors; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within our control. Any financial guidance provided in this press release assumes the following: no material change in our ability to manufacture our products; no material change in payor coverage; no material change in revenue recognition policies; no new business development transactions not completed as of the period covered by this press release; and no material fluctuation in exchange rates.







CONTACTS









Investors







IR@iovance.com





650-260-7120 ext. 150







Media







PR@iovance.com





650-260-7120 ext. 150



