Iovance Biotherapeutics Optimizes Headquarters for Cost Efficiency

November 21, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( (IOVA) ) has issued an update.

Iovance Biotherapeutics is set to relocate its headquarters within the same building in San Carlos, California, opting for a smaller space to reduce costs amid an increase in remote work. The new lease significantly lowers their monthly rent from $279,540.80 to an initial $99,549.53, reflecting the company’s strategic cost-cutting measures. This move follows the termination of their previous lease for a larger space, highlighting their focus on financial efficiency.

