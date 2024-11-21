Iovance Biotherapeutics Optimizes Headquarters for Cost Efficiency

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Iovance Biotherapeutics ( (IOVA) ) has issued an update.
Iovance Biotherapeutics is set to relocate its headquarters within the same building in San Carlos, California, opting for a smaller space to reduce costs amid an increase in remote work. The new lease significantly lowers their monthly rent from $279,540.80 to an initial $99,549.53, reflecting the company’s strategic cost-cutting measures. This move follows the termination of their previous lease for a larger space, highlighting their focus on financial efficiency.
