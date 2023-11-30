Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.27, changing hands as high as $6.50 per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 14% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.21 per share, with $9.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.43.
