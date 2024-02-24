Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Price Target Increased by 19.59% to 24.91

The average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGM:IOVA) has been revised to 24.91 / share. This is an increase of 19.59% from the prior estimate of 20.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.93% from the latest reported closing price of 15.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOVA is 0.16%, an increase of 37.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 222,601K shares. The put/call ratio of IOVA is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 19,997K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,979K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,963K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 19.68% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 11,955K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,086K shares, representing an increase of 24.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,889K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,590K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 29.88% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,700K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient's own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company's TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers.

