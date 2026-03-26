Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). Shares have lost about 2.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Iovance Biotherapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Iovance incurred a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 18 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss per share of 26 cents.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter rose 17.6% year over year to $87 million, generated entirely from the sales of the company’s two marketed drugs. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75 million.

Quarter in Detail

IOVA recorded approximately $65 million from Amtagvi sales during the quarter, representing a 33.4% year-over-year increase, driven by robust demand. This figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61 million.

Proleukin generated $22 million during the quarter, down 12% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million.

Research & development expenses totaled $71.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 0.3% from the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 14% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $36.4 million, mainly due to lower stock compensation expenses.

As a result of a restructuring plan initiated in August 2025, Iovance has started experiencing the benefits of cost optimization. The company reported a gross margin of 50% in the fourth quarter compared with 43% in the previous quarter, driven by improved operational efficiency.

Full-Year 2025 Results

For 2025, Iovance reported total revenues of approximately $264 million, representing a 61% year-over-year increase. Revenues were within the guidance range of $250 million to $300 million in the first full year of Amtagvi’s launch.

The company recorded a net loss per share of $1.09, narrower than a loss of $1.28 per share in 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 22.73% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Iovance Biotherapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Amicus Therapeutics reported revenues of $185.21 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +23.7%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares with $0.09 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Amicus Therapeutics is expected to post earnings of $0.12 per share, indicating a change of +300% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +7.7% over the last 30 days.

Amicus Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.