Iovance Biotherapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with 13,526 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 119.35%. Mar-25 20 calls and Dec-24 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

