Iovance Biotherapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with 13,526 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 119.35%. Mar-25 20 calls and Dec-24 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IOVA:
- JMP Securities healthcare analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call
- Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Iovance Biotherapeutics reports Q3 EPS (28c), consensus (30c)
- Unusually active option classes on open November 5th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.