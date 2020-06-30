Iovance Biotherapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IOVA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.91, changing hands as low as $26.34 per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.67 per share, with $41.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.94.

