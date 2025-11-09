Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA) Price Target Decreased by 13.64% to 7.25

The average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA) has been revised to €7.25 / share. This is a decrease of 13.64% from the prior estimate of €8.39 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.79 to a high of €16.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 303.56% from the latest reported closing price of €1.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 10.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IOVA is 0.06%, an increase of 39.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.38% to 247,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 28,967K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,417K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 43.45% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 11,820K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 25.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,464K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,652K shares , representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 9,330K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 98.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 2,661.74% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 8,295K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares , representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 12.29% over the last quarter.

