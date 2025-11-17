Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 6.44

The average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA) has been revised to €6.44 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of €7.25 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.23 to a high of €14.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 220.04% from the latest reported closing price of €2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IOVA is 0.06%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 243,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 28,967K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 10,542K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares , representing an increase of 21.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 36.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,464K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,652K shares , representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 9,117K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,820K shares , representing a decrease of 29.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 7,618K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 54.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 143.76% over the last quarter.

