Iovance Biotherapeutics Appoints Corleen Roche As CFO

July 15, 2025 — 07:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA), a company focused on polyclonal tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for cancer patients, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Corleen Roche as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 6.

Roche will replace Jean-Marc Bellemin, who had stepped down from his role on July 10.

Most recently, Roche served as CFO of CG Oncology, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company.

