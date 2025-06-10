Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Iovance Biotherapeutics will present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 11, 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced that its senior leadership will present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 11, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET. The company, which focuses on developing innovative tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer patients, aims to lead in this field with its FDA-approved T cell therapy, Amtagvi. Iovance is committed to advancing cell therapy technologies to improve patient outcomes. The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be accessible on their investor relations website. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements regarding the company's operations and potential risks associated with their products and market conditions.

Potential Positives

Iovance Biotherapeutics is scheduled to present at the prestigious Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which may enhance its visibility and credibility in the healthcare sector.

The company has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining FDA approval for Amtagvi®, the first T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication, showcasing its innovative capabilities in cancer treatment.

Iovance’s TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors, indicating potential for further advancements in cancer therapies.

The emphasis on continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, underscores the company’s commitment to addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment, which may attract investor interest and support long-term growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes several risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's ability to commercialize its products and achieve profitability, indicating potential instability.

There is a notable lack of detailed updates or positive developments regarding ongoing clinical trials, which may contribute to uncertainties surrounding the company's future performance and market acceptance.

The mention of potential regulatory approval delays and market acceptance challenges for key products raises concerns about the company's growth prospects and competitive positioning.

FAQ

What is Iovance Biotherapeutics known for?

Iovance Biotherapeutics specializes in developing innovative polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer patients.

When is Iovance's next conference presentation?

Iovance's next presentation is at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 11, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Where can I find the webcasts for the conference?

The live and archived webcasts will be available at https://ir.iovance.com/news-events/events-presentations.

What is Amtagvi®?

Amtagvi® is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for solid tumor indications, developed by Iovance Biotherapeutics.

How does Iovance plan to innovate in cancer treatment?

Iovance aims to harness the human immune system to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells, focusing on continuous innovation in cell therapy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IOVA Insider Trading Activity

$IOVA insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL GORDON KIRBY (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $55,200

RAJ K. PURI (Chief Regulatory Officer) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $9,743

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IOVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.5 on 01/31/2025

Full Release



SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conference:







Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference





Fireside Chat: June 11, 2025 at 1:20 p.m. ET





Miami, FL







The live and archived webcasts will be available at



https://ir.iovance.com/news-events/events-presentations



.







About









Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.









Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.



aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. The



Iovance TIL platform



has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. Iovance’s Amtagvi



®



is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, that may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit



www.iovance.com



.





Amtagvi



®



and its accompanying design marks, Proleukin



®



, Iovance



®



, and IovanceCares™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in our business: the risks related to our ability to successfully commercialize our products, including Amtagvi, for which we have obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval, and Proleukin, for which we have obtained FDA and European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) approval; the risk that the EMA or other ex-U.S. regulatory authorities may not approve or may delay approval for our marketing authorization application submission for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma; the acceptance by the market of our products, including Amtagvi and Proleukin, and their potential pricing and/or reimbursement by payors, if approved (in the case of our product candidates), in the U.S. and other international markets and whether such acceptance is sufficient to support continued commercialization or development of our products, including Amtagvi and Proleukin, or product candidates, respectively; future competitive or other market factors may adversely affect the commercial potential for Amtagvi or Proleukin; the risk regarding our ability or inability to manufacture our therapies using third party manufacturers or at our own facility, including our ability to increase manufacturing capacity at such third party manufacturers and our own facility, may adversely affect our commercial launch; the results of clinical trials with collaborators using different manufacturing processes may not be reflected in our sponsored trials; the risk regarding the successful integration of the recent Proleukin acquisition; the risk that the successful development or commercialization of our products, including Amtagvi and Proleukin, may not generate sufficient revenue from product sales, and we may not become profitable in the near term, or at all; the risks related to the timing of and our ability to successfully develop, submit, obtain, or maintain FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates; whether clinical trial results from our pivotal studies and cohorts, and meetings with the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities may support registrational studies and subsequent approvals by the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities, including the risk that the planned single arm Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 trial may not support registration; preliminary and interim clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, from ongoing clinical trials or cohorts may not be reflected in the final analyses of our ongoing clinical trials or subgroups within these trials or in other prior trials or cohorts; the risk that enrollment may need to be adjusted for our trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the risk that the changing landscape of care for cervical cancer patients may impact our clinical trials in this indication; the risk that we may be required to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing or future clinical trials based on feedback from the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities; the risk that our interpretation of the results of our clinical trials or communications with the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory authorities may differ from the interpretation of such results or communications by such regulatory authorities (including from our prior meetings with the FDA regarding our non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials); the risk that clinical data from ongoing clinical trials of Amtagvi will not continue or be repeated in ongoing or planned clinical trials or may not support regulatory approval or renewal of authorization; the risk that unanticipated expenses may decrease our estimated cash balances and forecasts and increase our estimated capital requirements; the risk that we may not be able to recognize revenue for our products; the risk that Proleukin revenues may not continue to serve as a leading indicator for Amtagvi revenues; the risks regarding our anticipated operating and financial performance, including our financial guidance and projections; the effects of global pandemic; the effects of global and domestic geopolitical factors; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within our control. Any financial guidance provided in this press release assumes the following: no material change in our ability to manufacture our products; no material change in payor coverage; no material change in revenue recognition policies; no new business development transactions not completed as of the period covered by this press release; and no material fluctuation in exchange rates.







CONTACTS









Investors









IR@iovance.com







650-260-7120 ext. 150







Media









PR@iovance.com







650-260-7120 ext. 150



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.