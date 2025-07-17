$IOVA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IOVA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,889,407 of trading volume.

$IOVA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IOVA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IOVA stock page ):

$IOVA insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL GORDON KIRBY (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $55,200

RAJ K. PURI (Chief Regulatory Officer) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $9,743

$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IOVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOVA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

$IOVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mara Goldstein from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 03/03/2025

