$IOVA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IOVA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,843,597 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IOVA:
$IOVA Insider Trading Activity
$IOVA insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN D MAYNARD sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $503,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 4,505,443 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,340,278
- MAN GROUP PLC added 2,414,996 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,870,970
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,082,340 shares (+334.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,409,316
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,992,367 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,743,515
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,968,500 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,566,900
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,811,265 shares (+84.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,403,361
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,709,420 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,649,708
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $IOVA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.