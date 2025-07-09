$IOVA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IOVA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $36,216,587 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IOVA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IOVA stock page):
$IOVA Insider Trading Activity
$IOVA insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL GORDON KIRBY (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $55,200
- RAJ K. PURI (Chief Regulatory Officer) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $9,743
$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 9,400,478 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,303,591
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,489,799 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,281,030
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,118,055 shares (+80.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,713,123
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,904,436 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,001,771
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 3,869,617 shares (+202.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,885,824
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,511,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,692,962
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,655,000
$IOVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOVA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025
$IOVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025
- Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 05/12/2025
- Mara Goldstein from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 05/12/2025
- Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025
- Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 03/03/2025
