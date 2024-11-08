IOVA Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss, Amtagvi Sales Drive Top line

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA incurred a third-quarter 2024 loss of 28 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 46 cents.

During the quarter, the company generated total revenues of $58.6 million, entirely from the product sales of its two marketed drugs. The reported sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.5 million. In the year-ago quarter, Iovance recorded total revenues of $0.5 million.

More on IOVA’s Earnings

Iovance currently has two marketed drugs in its portfolio — the IL-2 product Proleukin (aldesleukin) and the recently-approved TIL therapy Amtagvi. While Proleukin is approved to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) and metastatic melanoma in adults, Amtagvi is approved for advanced melanoma indication.

This marked the second quarter of recording revenues from Amtagvi sales since its approval in February. Iovance recorded $42.1 million from the drug’s sales during the third quarter compared with $12.8 million in the second, driven by encouraging patient demand. Sales of the drug were in line with our model estimates.

Proleukin added $16.5 million during the quarter compared with $0.5 million in the year-ago period. Per management, the surge in sales can be attributed to the drug’s use in the Amtagvi treatment regimen. The metric beat our model estimate of $11 million.

IOVA’s Costs & Cash Balance

Research & development (R&D) expenses totaled $68.2 million, down 22% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The downside was primarily caused by the transition to commercial Amtagvi manufacturing during the quarter and the completion of pre-commercial qualification activities in 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) surged 47% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $39.6 million. The upside can be attributed to an increase in headcount and other related costs.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had nearly $404 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash compared with $419 million as of June 30, 2024. The current cash balance also includes net proceeds of $200 million raised from an at-the-market (ATM) equity financing facility during the second and third quarters of 2024. Management expects this cash balance, plus anticipated product revenues, to fund the company’s operations into early 2026.

IOVA Maintains Revenue Guidance

Iovance reiterated its previously issued product revenue guidance for full-year 2024 and 2025.

For the current year, management expects total product revenues to be in the range of $160-$165 million. It also maintained its 2024 projection for cash burn in the range of $320-$340 million, excluding one-time expenses.

In 2025, management expects total product revenues of $450-$475 million and gross margins greater than 70% over the next several years.

Updates on IOVA’s Pipeline & Other News

In February, Iovance received accelerated approval from the FDA for Amtagvi for treating adult patients with advanced melanoma, which progressed on or after prior anti-PD-1/L1 and targeted therapy. Following this nod, the drug became the first one-time T-cell therapy to be approved by the agency for a solid tumor cancer and also the first treatment option in this indication.

When Amtagvi was approved, Iovance only had 30 authorized treatment centers (ATCs) onboard. As the key driver of demand and patient enrolments for Amtagvi, management is focused on onboarding more ATCs. While the company has already completed onboarding at 56 ATCs across 29 states, it expects to close the year with at least 70 ATCs.

Regulatory applications for Amtagvi in melanoma indication are currently under review in the European Union and the U.K., with potential approvals expected next year. Filings in Australia and additional countries with significant populations of advanced melanoma patients are expected next year.

IOVA is also evaluating Amtagvi, combined with Merck’s PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda, in the phase III TILVANCE-301 study as a potential treatment for frontline advanced melanoma. This study will also serve as a confirmatory study for the drug in the approved indication. It has also started a new cohort in the ongoing mid-stage IOV-COM-202 study to evaluate the combination of Amtagvi and Bristol Myers’ Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab) in frontline advanced melanoma.

Management is progressing with label expansion studies for Amtagvi in multiple cancer indications, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cervical cancer and endometrial cancer.

Iovance is accelerating enrolment in the phase II IOV-LUN-202 study, which evaluates Amtagvi in post-anti-PD-1 NSCLC. An update from this study is expected at a medical conference next year. If the study's data is positive, management intends to use it to seek accelerated approval for the drug in the given indication in 2027. Amtagvi is also being evaluated in separate mid-stage studies for cervical and endometrial cancer indications.

IOVA’s Zacks Rank

Iovance currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

