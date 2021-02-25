IOVA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.89, changing hands as low as $35.66 per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.70 per share, with $54.2081 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.51.

