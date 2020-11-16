US Markets
USNL

Iota strengthens into category 4 hurricane off Colombia - U.S. NHC

Contributor
Diptendu Lahiri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS

Iota has strengthened into a "dangerous" category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Adds details on storm strengthening

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iota has strengthened into a "dangerous" category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The hurricane was expected to bring "potentially catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and extreme rainfall impacts to central America", the Miami-based weather forecaster said in a previous advisory.

Iota is likely to make landfall in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Monday night, it said.

Iota was located about 45 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Isla De Providencia, Colombia, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 km per hour).

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging: diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USNL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular