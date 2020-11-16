Iota strengthens into category 4 hurricane off Colombia - U.S. NHC

Adds details on storm strengthening

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iota has strengthened into a "dangerous" category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The hurricane was expected to bring "potentially catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and extreme rainfall impacts to central America", the Miami-based weather forecaster said in a previous advisory.

Iota is likely to make landfall in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Monday night, it said.

Iota was located about 45 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Isla De Providencia, Colombia, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 km per hour).

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging: diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.