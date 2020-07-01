IOTA Foundation Enters Base Layer Race With ‘2.0’ Testnet
IOTA is addressing the technical feature that nuked the blockchain-like network for nearly two weeks earlier this year.
- The IOTA Foundation announced Wednesday it is doing away with the âcoordinatorâ that previously validated the blockchainâs transactions.
- The new âcoordinator-lessâ network, billed as IOTA 2.0, is meant to rival other smart-contract platforms such as Ethereum, EOS, Tron and Cardano.
- IOTAâs MIOTA token currently ranks as the 24th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinGecko data, besting zcash (ZEC), cosmos (ATOM) and basic attention token (BAT), among others.
- IOTAâs new âPollenâ testnet will serve as a research testbed for a new âfast probabilistic consensusâ mechanism.
- The IOTA Foundation claims the new network will support decentralized applications (dapps) and smart contracts that can transact without incurring fees.
Read more: IOTA Being Shut Off Is the Latest Chapter in an Absurdist History
