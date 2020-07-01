IOTA Foundation Enters Base Layer Race With ‘2.0’ Testnet

IOTA is addressing the technical feature that nuked the blockchain-like network for nearly two weeks earlier this year.

The IOTA Foundation announced Wednesday it is doing away with the âcoordinatorâ that previously validated the blockchainâs transactions.

The new âcoordinator-lessâ network, billed as IOTA 2.0, is meant to rival other smart-contract platforms such as Ethereum, EOS, Tron and Cardano.

IOTAâs MIOTA token currently ranks as the 24th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinGecko data, besting zcash (ZEC), cosmos (ATOM) and basic attention token (BAT), among others.

IOTAâs new âPollenâ testnet will serve as a research testbed for a new âfast probabilistic consensusâ mechanism.

The IOTA Foundation claims the new network will support decentralized applications (dapps) and smart contracts that can transact without incurring fees.

Read more: IOTA Being Shut Off Is the Latest Chapter in an Absurdist History

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.