IOT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.22, changing hands as low as $43.08 per share. Samsara Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.14 per share, with $61.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.22.

